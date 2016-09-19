Dr. Keith Kulju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Kulju, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Kulju, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jamestown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Chautauqua.
Dr. Kulju works at
Locations
-
1
Jamestown Area Medical Assocs15 S Main St Ste 160, Jamestown, NY 14701 Directions (716) 484-7107
-
2
Womans Christian Association207 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Directions (716) 487-0141
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Chautauqua
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulju?
I have a severe, chronic GI disease, and Dr Kulju always treated me with respect even when I was feeling horrible. He referred me to the Cleveland Clinic, as I needed surgery, but continued as my local GI doc. His nurse Vicky is the best - so caring and understanding.
About Dr. Keith Kulju, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1265471619
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulju has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulju works at
Dr. Kulju has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.