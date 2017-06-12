Overview of Dr. Keith Rich, MD

Dr. Keith Rich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Rich works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.