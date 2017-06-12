Dr. Keith Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Rich, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Rich, MD
Dr. Keith Rich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Rich works at
Dr. Rich's Office Locations
-
1
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3566
-
2
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rich?
Dr. Rich is an amazing physician. He is a skilled professional and a compassionate man. He completed a tumor subsection for me in March 2017. It was successful and within 60 days I was healing and off any prescription medication. Dr. Rich ensured that I was well informed resulting in my understanding every stage of my recovery. I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Keith Rich, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1861410326
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rich works at
Dr. Rich has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.