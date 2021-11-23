Overview of Dr. Kenneth Einberg, MD

Dr. Kenneth Einberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Einberg works at Steven A Ender DO in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.