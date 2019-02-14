Overview of Dr. Kenneth Fung, MD

Dr. Kenneth Fung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Fung works at Eye Associates Northwest in Seattle, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Endophthalmitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.