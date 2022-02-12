Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kingsly, MD

Dr. Kenneth Kingsly, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Kingsly works at Yale New Haven Health/Northeast Medical Group in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.