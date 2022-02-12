Dr. Kenneth Kingsly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingsly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kingsly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kingsly, MD
Dr. Kenneth Kingsly, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Kingsly works at
Dr. Kingsly's Office Locations
-
1
Yale New Haven Health1152 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 256-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Kingsly to anyone in need of a good Urologist. He is compassionate and has a calming nature to him.
About Dr. Kenneth Kingsly, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1932112547
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kingsly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kingsly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kingsly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kingsly has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kingsly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingsly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingsly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kingsly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kingsly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.