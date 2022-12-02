Overview

Dr. Kenneth Kita, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Kita works at Kenneth W. Webber,d.d.s., Inc. in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.