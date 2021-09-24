Dr. Kenneth Zelnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Zelnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Zelnick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with University of Miami
Dr. Zelnick works at
Locations
Cutting Edge Cardiology4101 NW 4th St Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 681-4088
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Zelnick's since 2014. He is the ultimate professional who explains medical terminology in lay terms. He is extremely understanding & patient & his staff is reflective of his professionalism & personality.
About Dr. Kenneth Zelnick, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1710902416
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelnick works at
Dr. Zelnick has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zelnick speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.