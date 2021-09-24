See All Cardiologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Kenneth Zelnick, MD

Cardiology
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Zelnick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with University of Miami

Dr. Zelnick works at Cutting Edge Cardiology in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Regional Hospital.

Locations

    Cutting Edge Cardiology
    4101 NW 4th St Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33317

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
    Sep 24, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr Zelnick's since 2014. He is the ultimate professional who explains medical terminology in lay terms. He is extremely understanding & patient & his staff is reflective of his professionalism & personality.
    Jack Shea — Sep 24, 2021
    About Dr. Kenneth Zelnick, MD

    Cardiology
    English, Spanish
    1710902416
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    University of Miami
    Interventional Cardiology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Zelnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Zelnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Zelnick works at Cutting Edge Cardiology in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zelnick's profile.

    Dr. Zelnick has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelnick on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

