Dr. Ketan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ketan Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ketan Patel, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Aldie, VA. They completed their fellowship with David Geffen School Medicine at UCLA|David Geffen School Medicine at UCLA|David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA|David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
National Spine & Pain Centers24560 Southpoint Dr Ste 120, Aldie, VA 20105 Directions (703) 520-6329Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
National Spine & Pain Centers15195 Heathcote Blvd Ste 230, Haymarket, VA 20169 Directions (703) 520-6313Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Fauquier Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel takes time to listen and is intent on offering the best plan for treatment of pain. He cares and is caring. Generally, I’ve gotten good relief from my pain. When it returns, he is always willing to re-assess and do further treatment without delay. In a word, Dr. Patel is exceptional. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Ketan Patel, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1881896777
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School Medicine at UCLA|David Geffen School Medicine at UCLA|David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA|David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- John Hopkins University School of Medicine|John Hopkins University School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.