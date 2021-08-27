Dr. Kevin Hude, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hude, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Hude, MD
Dr. Kevin Hude, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Tulane Medical Center
Dr. Hude works at
Dr. Hude's Office Locations
-
1
Oncology Consultants - Cancer Center2130 W Holcombe Blvd Fl 10, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3865
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hude?
Dr Kevin Hude is an excellent physician. Very knowledgeable and caring. Never rushes you and addresses your concerns in detail. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kevin Hude, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1114996303
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hude has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hude accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hude works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hude. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hude.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.