Dr. Kevin Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Jackson, MD
Dr. Kevin Jackson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgery259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
MidAmerica Orthopaedics19065 Hickory Creek Dr, Mokena, IL 60448 Directions (708) 237-7200
Midamerica Orthopaedics10330 S ROBERTS RD, Palos Hills, IL 60465 Directions (708) 237-7200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Can’t say enough about Dr Jackson. He is very good at his job and quite knowledgeable. He made sure I was okay after my cervical spine surgery and was attended to not only by him but his staff. All are amazing and attentive to the needs of the patients. Hate that he’s now at lake forest hospital but I get it business is business.
About Dr. Kevin Jackson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1821103581
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
