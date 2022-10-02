Overview

Dr. Kevin Kasten, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Kasten works at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Sphincterotomy and Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.