Dr. Konstantin Vaizman, MD
Overview
Dr. Konstantin Vaizman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Vaizman works at
Locations
-
1
Safe Anesthesia Pllc8622 Bay Pkwy Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 333-2121
-
2
South Brooklyn Medical Care PC2705 Mermaid Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 265-2222Monday9:30am - 3:00pm
-
3
Primary and Walk in Care1058 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-1058Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Cvs Pharmacy4360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 818-4360Tuesday8:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Great person. Very attentive. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Konstantin Vaizman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1639268105
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaizman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaizman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaizman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaizman works at
Dr. Vaizman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastric Ulcer and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaizman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaizman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaizman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaizman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaizman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.