Dr. Decoteau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kordai Decoteau, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kordai Decoteau, DPM
Dr. Kordai Decoteau, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with St Barnabas Hospital-Bronx (New York)
Dr. Decoteau works at
Dr. Decoteau's Office Locations
Zafer Termanini M.d.95 Main St, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 672-3829
Essex Medical Associates PA92 Old Northfield Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 395-1550
The Heart Center of the Oranges- South Orange60 Vose Ave, South Orange, NJ 07079 Directions (973) 763-5200
The Heart Center of the Oranges- East Orange310 Central Ave Ste 102, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 395-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kordai Decoteau, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1104872225
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hospital-Bronx (New York)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decoteau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decoteau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Decoteau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decoteau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decoteau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decoteau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.