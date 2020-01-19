Overview of Dr. Krishnan Srinivasan, MD

Dr. Krishnan Srinivasan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from People's Friendship University Of Russia, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.



Dr. Srinivasan works at Christie Clinic in Champaign, IL with other offices in Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphocytosis and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.