Dr. Kristen Biel, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kristen Biel, DPM
Dr. Kristen Biel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Biel's Office Locations
Biel Foot & Ankle Specialists19002 Park Row Ste 100, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (832) 770-7004
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am now located quit a distance from her office, but am a faithful patient. Appreciate her professional approach while maintaining her sense of humor! Barbara
About Dr. Kristen Biel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1992097968
Education & Certifications
- Greater Texas Education Foundation, Houston TX
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Biel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Biel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biel.
