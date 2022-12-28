See All Gastroenterologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Kristin Burke, MD

Gastroenterology
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristin Burke, MD

Dr. Kristin Burke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.

Dr. Burke works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burke's Office Locations

    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2426
    Massachusetts General Hospital Crohns and Colitis Center
    165 Cambridge St Fl 9, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2426

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Salem Hospital

Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 28, 2022
    Dr. Burke was the only doctor that listened and gave me hope that she could help my condition. She saved my life by having me go to ER and headed up my care. She made her team took great care of me! She is the best of the best
    About Dr. Kristin Burke, MD
Specialties

    • Gastroenterology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861788523
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burke works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Burke’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

