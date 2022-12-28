Dr. Kristin Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Burke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristin Burke, MD
Dr. Kristin Burke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Burke's Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2426Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Massachusetts General Hospital Crohns and Colitis Center165 Cambridge St Fl 9, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2426
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burke was the only doctor that listened and gave me hope that she could help my condition. She saved my life by having me go to ER and headed up my care. She made her team took great care of me! She is the best of the best
About Dr. Kristin Burke, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1861788523
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods.