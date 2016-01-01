Overview

Dr. Krunal Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at UMass Memorial Health Endoscopy Center in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Enteritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.