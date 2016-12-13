Dr. Myneni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakshmi Myneni, MD
Dr. Lakshmi Myneni, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
David Cassius MD Ps2500 Hospital Dr Bldg 1, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 969-7006
El Camino Health Specialty Care - Brain Spinal Cord and Nervous System Disorders2490 Hospital Dr Ste 102, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 969-7006
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have infusions done at Dr. Myneni's office every 2 months. She's extremely knowledgeable about my condition, the medicine, and the side effects. She spends plenty of time with me to be sure all of my questions are addressed. Her staff isn't quite as polished as some of the staff at a high volume hospital, but they're nice, knowledgeable, and very good at their jobs.
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1316028533
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Myneni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myneni has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Vasculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Myneni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.