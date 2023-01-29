Dr. Laszlo Makk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laszlo Makk, MD
Dr. Laszlo Makk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Baptist Health4000 Kresge Way Ste 410, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 888-1988
- Baptist Health Louisville
I have great respect for Dr. Makk. As a physician he is very knowledgeable, methodical and efficient. He doesn't make assumptions. He explains procedures to corroborate initial diagnosis plus he explains pros/cons of the procedures and treatments. He has a great personality, he is respectful, compassionate but also has good sense of humor. Inspires confidence, for he doesn't hesitate to tell the truth and answers any questions or doubts we may have.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1235135955
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
