Overview

Dr. Laura Doerfler, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Doerfler works at Wade Forest Baptist Health Department of Dermatology in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.