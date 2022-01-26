Overview of Dr. Laura Phan, MD

Dr. Laura Phan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.



Dr. Phan works at LAURA PHAN MD INC in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.