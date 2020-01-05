Dr. Lauren Boglioli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boglioli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Boglioli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Boglioli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Boglioli works at
Locations
Lauren R. Boglioli MD Pllc889 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 504-1280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
These reviews are so inconsistent. Who loves and who hates her. Something is wrong here. She was my mother’s doctor and she was always kind, friendly and has a great bedside manner. Once when my mother fell and I was going to take her to the emergency room, Dr Boglioli said don’t torture her with the emergency room bring her to my office.
About Dr. Lauren Boglioli, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boglioli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boglioli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boglioli has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boglioli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boglioli speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Boglioli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boglioli.
