Overview of Dr. Lauren Schulz, DO

Dr. Lauren Schulz, DO is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Schulz works at North Shore Hematology - Oncology Associates PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.