Dr. Laurence O'Halloran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Halloran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence O'Halloran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurence O'Halloran, MD
Dr. Laurence O'Halloran, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. O'Halloran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. O'Halloran's Office Locations
-
1
Fairfax ENT & Facial Plstc Sgy8120 Gatehouse Rd Fl 3, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 534-3314
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Halloran?
For years I had problems breathing. Dr O’Halloran did a wonderful job and now I breath much better. He explained all the options and was not instantly pushing surgery. Good natured individual.
About Dr. Laurence O'Halloran, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French
- 1023007044
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp, Wash Univ
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Halloran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Halloran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Halloran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Halloran works at
Dr. O'Halloran has seen patients for Tinnitus, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Halloran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Halloran speaks French.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Halloran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Halloran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Halloran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Halloran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.