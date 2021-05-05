Overview

Dr. Laurie McNaughton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. McNaughton works at Loma Linda Family Medical Group in Loma Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.