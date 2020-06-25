Overview of Dr. Lawrence Grobman, MD

Dr. Lawrence Grobman, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Grobman works at South Florida ENT Associates PA in Miami, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.