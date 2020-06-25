See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Lawrence Grobman, MD

Neurotology
3.3 (59)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Grobman, MD

Dr. Lawrence Grobman, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Grobman works at South Florida ENT Associates PA in Miami, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grobman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida ENT Associates PA
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 409, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 699-3568
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    South Florida ENT Associates
    3850 Hollywood Blvd Ste 401, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 751-1545
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. Lawrence Grobman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245230994
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Zurich
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Grobman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grobman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grobman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grobman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grobman has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grobman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Grobman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grobman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grobman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grobman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

