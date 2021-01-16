Dr. Lawrence Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lin, MD
Dr. Lawrence Lin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glen Cove, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, Plainview Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Glen Cove Hospital101 Saint Andrews Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 674-7300
K Jacob Cohen-kashi MD & Lawrence C Lin MD Pllc935 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 472-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Plainview Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lin stitched me up in rye hospital and did a perfect job. I would highly recommend him .
About Dr. Lawrence Lin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
