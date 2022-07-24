Dr. Lawrence Rapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Rapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Rapp, MD
Dr. Lawrence Rapp, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Rapp works at
Dr. Rapp's Office Locations
-
1
SJMG Neurosurgery44555 Woodward Ave Ste 305, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 858-3812Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rapp?
Spinal cord injury. He save me without him I don’t know if I would ever walk again and because of him I am walking without any assistance if you need a doctor of neurosurgery you will not find a better Dr than Lawrence Rapp. I used to work in an operating room and I have worked with many neurosurgeons and it just so happened that when I had my accident I was sent to Dr Lawrence Rapp and it was the best thing that ever happened to me even with my complications I’ve had from my accident he has not missed a thing if you need a neurosurgeon this is the man you need to go to you will not find a better doctor than him .
About Dr. Lawrence Rapp, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1124008842
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rapp works at
Dr. Rapp has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.