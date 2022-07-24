Overview of Dr. Lawrence Rapp, MD

Dr. Lawrence Rapp, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Rapp works at Dr. Lawrence Rapp in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.