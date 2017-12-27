Overview

Dr. Le Baez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Baez works at Pima Anesthesia in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.