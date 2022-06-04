Dr. Lee Resta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Resta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Resta, MD
Dr. Lee Resta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Resta's Office Locations
Shenandoah Oncology400 Campus Blvd, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-1108
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Resta and his entire staff are very professional, knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Lee Resta, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1003882432
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center
- Duke University
- University of Chicago
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
