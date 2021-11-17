Dr. Leena Sayedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leena Sayedy, MD
Overview
Dr. Leena Sayedy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Sayedy works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Care PC915 Hillside Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 437-9000Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday11:00am - 5:00pm
Digestive Disease Care PC6845 Main St, Flushing, NY 11367 Directions (718) 480-6000
Digestive Disease Care10440 Queens Blvd Ste 1F, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 313-0051Wednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 1:00pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine at Seaford850 Hicksville Rd, Seaford, NY 11783 Directions (516) 684-9229
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Woodbury415 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 684-9229
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Republic Insurance
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sayedy is a very special, talented, and wonderful physician. In a very busy practice, she took the time to review my entire history and e chart, ensuring that all is updated and advised me of all new treatments. I am very appreciative of her time and knowledge. She was honest and precise with her medical treatment.
About Dr. Leena Sayedy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Persian
- 1184802274
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- The Sophie Davis School Of Biomedical Education
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayedy has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sayedy speaks Arabic, Persian and Persian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.