Dr. Leo Ottoni, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (161)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Leo Ottoni, MD

Dr. Leo Ottoni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They completed their fellowship with U Conn

Dr. Ottoni works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin in Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ottoni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin
    2070 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 225-9143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 161 ratings
    Patient Ratings (161)
    5 Star
    (152)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Leo Ottoni, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417928102
    Education & Certifications

    • U Conn
    • Wayne St U Affil Hosp
