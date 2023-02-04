Overview of Dr. Leo Ottoni, MD

Dr. Leo Ottoni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They completed their fellowship with U Conn



Dr. Ottoni works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin in Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.