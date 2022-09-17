Overview of Dr. Leonard Feiner, MD

Dr. Leonard Feiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Feiner works at Associated Retinal Consultants, LLC (Teaneck) in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ, Vauxhall, NJ, Ridgewood, NJ, Union City, NJ and Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.