Dr. Feiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Feiner, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Feiner, MD
Dr. Leonard Feiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Feiner works at
Dr. Feiner's Office Locations
Thomas Slamovits MD628 CEDAR LN, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-7300
Wayne1044 State Route 23 Ste 207, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-9898
Vauxhall2952 Vauxhall Rd, Vauxhall, NJ 07088 Directions (908) 349-8155
NJ Retina200 S Broad St # A, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 445-6622
Union City3196 Kennedy Blvd Ste 33, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 867-2999
Belleville5 Franklin Ave Ste 202, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 450-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extraordinary on every level. Dr. Feiner was thorough, clearly concerned and explained everything very well in terms I could understand. He put me at ease as he ensured that he covered everything including what to expect. The entire office staff was polite, efficient, knowledgeable and pleasant. The office was beautiful and all the equipment was new and state-of-the-art. An exemplary physician.
About Dr. Leonard Feiner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1841208014
Education & Certifications
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feiner works at
Dr. Feiner has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feiner speaks Italian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.