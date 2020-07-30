See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Lesley Anderson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (63)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lesley Anderson, MD

Dr. Lesley Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.

Dr. Anderson works at Anderson Knee And Shoulder Center in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

View Profile
View Profile
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson Knee And Shoulder Center
    2100 Webster St Ste 309, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 923-3029

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Treatment frequency



Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 30, 2020
    What I so appreciate about Dr Anderson is her ability to listen. I never feel rushed and she explains the ailment in simple terms. She also offers more than one solution.
    — Jul 30, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Lesley Anderson, MD
    About Dr. Lesley Anderson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205945003
    Education & Certifications

    • Precept Me Blazina
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • Us Public Health Service Hospital
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    • Penn State
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lesley Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Anderson Knee And Shoulder Center in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

