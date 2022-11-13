Overview of Dr. Leslie Kanda, MD

Dr. Leslie Kanda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.