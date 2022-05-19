Dr. Lev Ginzburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginzburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lev Ginzburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lev Ginzburg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Ginzburg works at
Locations
Nassau Gastroenterology Associates PC1000 Northern Blvd Ste 140, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-2340
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2767
Nyu Langone Arena Oncology1999 Marcus Ave Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-2340
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ginzburg is a trustworthy and dedicated physician willing to go the extra mile and then some for his patients. He is tireless about getting to an accurate diagnosis and then treatment. He knows the best of the best doctors and facilities and makes sure that the plan is tight. He diagnosed a condition in me that has impacted me dramatically since childhood when no other doctor, and I went to plenty (and in Manhattan no less (!)), was interested in sending me for the proper work up. He doesn't just write you off because of age or other conditions. You also can share with him anything that you may have decided not to disclose with another doctor for fear of being shamed, blamed, or the like. He is that amazing! He is a true professional and provides a safe no shame/blame zone. You can be your total self. Dr. Ginzburg is thorough, reliable, very serious, caring, and helpful. This doctor is a gem of a gem of a gem.
About Dr. Lev Ginzburg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1528086212
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginzburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginzburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginzburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginzburg has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Hernia and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ginzburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginzburg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginzburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginzburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginzburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.