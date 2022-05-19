Overview

Dr. Lev Ginzburg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ginzburg works at Nassau Gastroenterology Associates PC in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Hernia and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.