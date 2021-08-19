See All Podiatrists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Lisa Klemeyer, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Sarasota, FL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lisa Klemeyer, DPM

Dr. Lisa Klemeyer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Klemeyer works at Aesthetic and Family Podiatry Center PA in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klemeyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic and Family Podiatry Center PA
    5575 MARQUESAS CIR, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 379-8292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lisa Klemeyer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255439352
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Klemeyer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klemeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klemeyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klemeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klemeyer works at Aesthetic and Family Podiatry Center PA in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Klemeyer’s profile.

    Dr. Klemeyer has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klemeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Klemeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klemeyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klemeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klemeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

