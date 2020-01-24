Dr. Lisa Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Mueller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Mueller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Mueller works at
Locations
-
1
University Gastroenterology33 Staniford St Fl 2, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mueller?
Dr. Lisa Mueller is an outstanding physician. She is warm, kind, and caring. I have full confidence in her capability as a diagnostician and in the depth of her medical knowledge. I feel extremely fortunate to have her as my gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Lisa Mueller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1063583383
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller works at
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mueller speaks Portuguese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.