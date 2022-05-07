Overview of Dr. Lisa Orloff, MD

Dr. Lisa Orloff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Orloff works at Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.