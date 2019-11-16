Dr. Liza Capiendo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capiendo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liza Capiendo, MD
Overview
Dr. Liza Capiendo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Capiendo works at
Locations
-
1
Los Angeles Colon and Rectal Surgical Associates Inc9400 Brighton Way Ste 307, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 273-2310
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capiendo?
Professional, thorough, caring and very knowledgeable. Outstanding physician.
About Dr. Liza Capiendo, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1013924943
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capiendo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capiendo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capiendo works at
Dr. Capiendo has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capiendo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Capiendo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capiendo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capiendo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capiendo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.