Dr. Louise Spadaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spadaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louise Spadaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louise Spadaro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Spadaro works at
Locations
-
1
St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 562-6653Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spadaro?
Excellent experience. Caring, informative. Spent a lot of time to get to know my situation. I am very pleased to have found this competent cardiologist who took the time to formulate an appropriate plan of care for me.
About Dr. Louise Spadaro, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1891755583
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spadaro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spadaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spadaro works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Spadaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spadaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spadaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spadaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.