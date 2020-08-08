Dr. Luis Figueroa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figueroa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Figueroa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luis Figueroa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
Access Imaging Center2250 Drew St, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 797-7463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My mother is suffering from dementia and we have been going to Dr. Figueroa since her diagnosis. I cannot say enough about his compassion and knowledge. He asks my mother questions and works to make her feel valued. His nurse is also so responsive to all calls and questions. He is a gift to our family!
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1083685945
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Neurology
Dr. Figueroa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figueroa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figueroa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figueroa has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Figueroa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Figueroa speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Figueroa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figueroa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figueroa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figueroa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.