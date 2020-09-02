Dr. Luis Isola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Isola, MD
Dr. Luis Isola, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-6021Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wonderful DR. Saved my life as I had stage 3 diffuse B Cell NHL 12 years ago.
- Hematology
- English, French
- 1215966023
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Cemic
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Isola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isola has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Isola speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Isola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isola.
