Dr. Luis Ramos, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luis Ramos, MD

Dr. Luis Ramos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Ramos works at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL and Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mease Countryside Hospital
    3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 586-0047
  2. 2
    Bayfront Health
    7000 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 528-9824
  3. 3
    Lakeside Occupational Medical Centers Inc.
    1400 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 586-0047

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Treatment frequency



  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr Ramos is professional and very good with listening to patients and explaining things. I felt less anxious about my situation after seeing him. Even though he went through all the possibilities of why my wound was not healing, he stayed positive and provided me with an excellent treatment plan. After 2 visits he was able to resolve my wound issue that had persisted for 2 months.
    About Dr. Luis Ramos, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1699076000
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

