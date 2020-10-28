Overview of Dr. Lynn Gaufin, MD

Dr. Lynn Gaufin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Gaufin works at Utah Neurological Clinic in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.