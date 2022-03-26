Overview of Dr. Lynn Zemsky, MD

Dr. Lynn Zemsky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Zemsky works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Marietta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.