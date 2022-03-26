Dr. Lynn Zemsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zemsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Zemsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Zemsky, MD
Dr. Lynn Zemsky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Zemsky's Office Locations
Georgia Cancer Specialists790 Church St NE Ste 335, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 590-8311
Georgia Cancer Specialists228 Riverstone Dr, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 479-1870
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's the best... tough- honest... and brilliant! Gave me cancer freedom.
About Dr. Lynn Zemsky, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1922086412
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zemsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zemsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zemsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zemsky has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zemsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zemsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zemsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zemsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zemsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.