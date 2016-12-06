Dr. Madeleine Schaberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madeleine Schaberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Schaberg this morning for a consultation and a follow-up. Dr. Schaberg is lovely. She has fantastic bedside manner--she is kind, warm, listens well, and has a good sense of humor. It's clear she's quite knowledgeable and that her goal is to make her patients better. I really appreciated how thorough she was, answering all of my questions. She explained everything extremely clearly and in detail. Highly recommend and very pleased that NYEE has such a fantastic doctor at the helm.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1598923971
- Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Schaberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaberg has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaberg.
