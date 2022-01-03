Dr. Mae Tighe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tighe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mae Tighe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mae Tighe, MD
Dr. Mae Tighe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Tighe's Office Locations
Western Connecticut Md Grp Gas111 Osborne St Ste 121, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7038
Ridgefield Health Specialists21 South St Ste 1, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 739-7038
Western Connecticut Medical Group,Gastroenterology195 Danbury Rd Ste 140, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 739-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tighe has been treating my wife for years, so when I turned 50 of coarse I went to her. As expected.... Perfect
About Dr. Mae Tighe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184765844
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Cornell Med Center
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
