Overview of Dr. Mae Tighe, MD

Dr. Mae Tighe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Tighe works at Western Connecticut Md Grp Gas in Danbury, CT with other offices in Ridgefield, CT and Wilton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.