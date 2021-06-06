Dr. Mahatma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahendra Mahatma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahendra Mahatma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRAWIJAYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Dr. Mahatma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Endoscopy Consultants Pllc6500 Sierra Dr Ste 170, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 570-5884
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahatma?
Great experienced doctor and a great listener. Dr. Mahendra Mahatma's office personnel are amazing.
About Dr. Mahendra Mahatma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1437176187
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BRAWIJAYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahatma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahatma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahatma works at
Dr. Mahatma has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahatma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahatma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahatma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahatma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahatma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.