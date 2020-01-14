Dr. Abousamra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mamdou Abousamra, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mamdou Abousamra, DPM
Dr. Mamdou Abousamra, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Astoria, NY.
Dr. Abousamra works at
Dr. Abousamra's Office Locations
-
1
Ny Pediatric Dental Care P.c.2519 30th Dr Ste 1L, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (646) 421-9356
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abousamra?
The Doctor made me feel at ease by explaining procedural options best fit for my condition; and by making me aware of the length of recovery & all it entails . He was recommended to me & I'm passing the recommendation to you.
About Dr. Mamdou Abousamra, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1700104056
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abousamra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abousamra works at
Dr. Abousamra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abousamra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abousamra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abousamra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.